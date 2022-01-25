Rock County officials identify man who died after Janesville fire

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified a man who died after a fire last week.

Officials said William E. Herkert, 76, died at a local hospital following a fire at a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive on January 20.

Firefighters were called to the home for reports of a malfunctioning gas fireplace. According to a press release, Herkert suffered a medical event not directly related to the fire while crews were at the scene and was hospitalized.

The fire, and Herkert’s death, remain under investigation.

