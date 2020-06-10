Rock County moves into Phase Two of reopening guidelines

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Rock County health officials announced Wednesday that the county is moving into the second phase of its reopening guidelines.

According to a news release, private gatherings and outdoor playgrounds can have as many as 50 people while still maintaining physical distancing.

Officials said long-term care facilities and senior centers will continue following guidelines from Phase One during Phase Two, which includes no outside visitors except for essential services.

Libraries, faith-based services and places of worship, office settings, restaurants, bars, food trucks, retail food dining areas, community centers, gyms, indoor shopping centers, swimming pools, and outdoor places of amusement can all reopen now at 50% capacity. Previously those places could only have 25% of its capacity.

Summer programs and post-secondary education institutions are still recommended to host virtual classes and follow State and DPI guidance.

The county will move into Phase Three when all benchmarks are green and there are no regional concerns. Phase Three would continue until widespread protections are available, including a vaccine, according to the county.

Rock County officials also still encourage all residents to follow physical distancing and protective measures, including washing hands often, covering coughs, and not going out if you feel sick.

