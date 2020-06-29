Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identifies Village of Clinton crash victims

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department identified Sunday night two victims in a Village of Clinton crash.

According to a news release, Scott Jero, 39, of Beloit, and Chad Brannon, 36, of Beloit, were pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning. The release said the crash happened on Milwaukee Street at Scott Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

Officials said both men died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Clinton Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments