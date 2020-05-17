Rock County Medical Examiner identifies victim of suspected drunk-driving homicide

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the victim of a suspected drunk driving homicide Friday night in Beloit.

According to a news release, Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, was pronounced dead at a hospital early Saturday morning.

The release said preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Bradley-Carroll died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials are doing additional testing.

Authorities said the death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

