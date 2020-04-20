Rock County Medical Examiner identifies victim of motorcycle crash

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the man who was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, 33-year-old Lawrence A. Pfaff died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, first responders reported to State Road 213 at West Hafeman Road. Pfaff was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement officials said.

Additional testing is underway, according to the release.

The death is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

