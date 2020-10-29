Rock County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for battery, reckless injury

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A Rock County man facing charges for aggravated battery and reckless injury was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Dennis McNeal pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend six to 10 times in April 2018, as well as hitting her brother with the back of a gun and striking her daughter with a candlestick holder.

Court documents showed McNeal was using crack cocaine at the time. McNeal testified Thursday that he struggled with mental heath issues and had blacked out at the time of the incident.

Victims, including the girlfriend who he shot, spoke on behalf of McNeal, asking the court to sentence him to probation only.

McNeal was also sentenced to two years of extended supervision, plus a consecutive 15 years of probation for the first-degree reckless injury charge.

