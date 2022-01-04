Rock County man pleads guilty to June homicide; sentencing to come in late January

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County man charged with killing his grandmother in June 2021 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Jamie Beggs, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

During the Tuesday afternoon hearing, Judge Barbara McCrory found Beggs guilty by mental disease at the time of the crime, citing Beggs’ diagnosis with a mental disorder. The court ordered Beggs be committed under the Department of Health Services.

Beggs’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 9:45 a.m.

