Rock County man arrested in connection to more than 20 burglaries

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities said they’ve arrested a Rock County man in connection to nearly two dozen burglaries, including one involving stolen instruments from a building on the UW-Madison campus.

Raymond M. Sanchez, 37, of Footville faces multiple burglary charges, according to a release by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

At least nine law enforcement agencies were involved in his arrest.

Sanchez was taken into custody April 6 after a short pursuit where he crashed a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said shortly before the crash, Sanchez used the stolen vehicle to drive through a locked garage door at Gander Outdoors near DeForest.

A search warrant was obtained after detectives learned Sanchez was possibly storing stolen property at his Footville home.

Detectives said they found several stolen items and other evidence linking Sanchez to multiple burglaries.

A task force of investigators from all the involved agencies worked together to connect the stolen property to burglaries throughout southern Wisconsin.

Detectives said stolen items were also stored at a home in the town of Sun Prairie and at a home in Tooele, Utah.

The task force has linked Sanchez to 21 burglaries of construction sites, UW fraternity houses, retail businesses and storage lockers. According to the release, several musical instruments stolen from the UW Humanities building during Thanksgiving weekend were also recovered.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department reported nearly $30,000 worth of instruments were stolen during that incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments