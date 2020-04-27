Rock County Jail correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County Jail correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said the officer’s symptoms “are relatively minor at this time,” but officers who worked with the positive case are being sent home and will be placed on reserve status. Officers who were already on reserve status are being immediately sent back to work.

Deputies said they are working with the Rock County Health Department to look into contact tracing.

The release said the Rock County Jail has also taken several measures to lower the risk of COVID-19 spreading to the inmates. Some of these measures include population reduction, increased cleaning of the housing areas as well as officers and inmates being provided with masks.

To date, none of the jail’s inmates have tested positive.

