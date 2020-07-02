Rock County hospitals ease visitor guidelines

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County hospitals and clinics will be slowly easing visitor policies that were implemented in March, a release said.

The changes come as non-essential surgeries, procedures and outpatient clinic visits resume.

At Beloit Health System, there will be limited visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed to enter after screening and passing a health screening process. Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: two visitors at a time

Pregnancy, women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor at a time

End of life situations: evaluated on a case-by-case basis

One visitor per outpatient procedure/surgery is permitted

Unless an escort is required for patients who are cognitively disabled or physically impaired, escort must wait in vehicle.

Edgerton Hospital will allow visitors with restrictions. There will be one appointed visitor per patient, patients may not have multiple visitors, visitors must be screened, visitors must wear a facial covering, visitors have to be 16 years or older for inpatient and a minor may accompany a patient or guardian to an appointment if necessary. Community education and classes resume July 1.

Mercyhealth returns to its visiting hour schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors have to screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory systems. They also must wear facial coverings. Visitor restrictions will be in place for patients being treated for COVID-19. Visitor guidelines include:

Adult patients: one designated visitor per day, upon approval

Pediatric patients (inpatient): two designated visitors upon approval

Women in labor: one designated visitor, upon approval

Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure: one designated visitor, upon approval

Emergency Room: one designated visitor, upon approval

Exceptions may be made during special circumstances, including end of life.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville is allowing one visitor to accompany patients, with the exception of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Two visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients and for family birth suites patients who are in labor or have delivered.

Dean Medical Group – Janesville East allows:

One support person for pediatric patients.

One support person for patients with OBGYN ultrasound appointments.

One support person for patients with pre-operative appointments.

One support person for patients with post-surgical rehabilitation/physical therapy appointments.

Exceptions will continue to be made during special circumstances, including end of life, and must be arranged with a nursing leader.

Dean Medical group will require visitors to wear a facial covering, complete a health screening, wash hands before entering a patient’s room, wearing personal protective equipment and stay in the patient room during the duration of their visit.

The release said it is important for people to comply with all of the rules at each clinic and hospital to protect patients, visitors and care providers. The visitor guidelines will be assessed at all hospitals and clinics moving forward. For the most up-to-date information, they recommend checking the hospital’s website or social media.

