Rock County Historical Society reopening July 1

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Historical Society plans to reopen with safety precautions in place July 1.

According to a news release, tours of the Lincoln-Tallman House and visits to see exhibits at the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum and Visitor Center will be available by appointment.

The release said social events and business meeting requests at the Tallman Carriage House will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone at the society will be required to wear a mask and remain socially distant.

Officials said additional safety measures will be explained to visitors when they make appointments.

All buildings will be disinfected regularly and hand sanitizer will be provided, according to the release.

