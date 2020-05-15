Rock County Historical Society, Janesville Art League honoring essential workers through outdoor art

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County residents are honoring essential workers through outdoor art.

A news release said the project is part of an initiative between the Rock County Historical Society and Janesville Art League.

Community members have made colorful signs and heart decorations that are being displayed on the historical society’s lawn, which is across the street from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center on Mineral Point Road in Janesville.

“We have had such a positive response to this project,” said RCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs. “People are looking for ways to safely express their gratitude to our local essential workers. Some folks are picking up a heart or sign to decorate either with their children or individually, and others are donating plywood or funds specifically for this project.”

The release said the RCHS and Janesville Art League plan to keep the project going as long as funds are available to buy plywood for the decorations.

To participate yourself, organizers say you can do one or more of the following:

• Pick up wooden signs or hearts in the RCHS parking lot to decorate and return for display.

• Make a monetary donation earmarked for the project.

• Donate exterior-grade plywood to help fill the lawn.

Those who want to learn more about the project can call the Rock County Historical Society at 608-756-4509 or email tmaahs@rchs.us.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments