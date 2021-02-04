Rock County health officials issue local mask mandate effective immediately

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Health officials in Rock County are issuing a face covering mandate after the State Legislature voted to throw out Gov. Tony Evers’ previous emergency order.

Interim Health Officer Michelle Bailey issued the local order for Rock County a little more than an hour after the vote in the State Assembly, and just as Gov. Evers was issuing a new statewide order.

A copy of the Rock County order can be seen here. It is effective immediately and will expire on May 5th unless it’s overriden by a future order.

It requires everyone ages 5 and older to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone who is not a member of their household. Face coverings are also required when a person is outdoors and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.

The order includes exceptions when eating, drinking or swimming. People with health conditions who are not able to safely wear a face covering are also considered exempt.

“Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19. This will allow Rock County’s economy to move forward by making sure businesses and schools can stay open,” Bailey said in a release announcing the order.

Even if the Legislature were to overturn the latest order from Gov. Evers or the State Supreme Court were to strike down the governor’s ability to issue such an order, the local order would remain in effect.

Rock County has seen an average of about 50 new cases of COVID-19 every day in the new year.

