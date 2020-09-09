Rock County health officials confirm positive COVID-19 cases in area schools

The Rock County Public Health Department said it has been notified of positive COVID-19 cases in area schools.

Health officials are in the process of contacting each person who tested positive and their close contacts, but added that there is “no evidence at this time to suggest that any of these cases were obtained in schools,” according to the news release.

The news comes after two Janesville students tested positive last week. Health officials have yet to release a full list of the other schools where students who tested positive attend.

