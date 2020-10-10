Rock County detective searches for suspect who stole credit card in Beloit

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who used a stolen credit card in Beloit.

The victim’s card was used at several locations throughout the city, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

Officials released a surveillance image of a woman believed to be the suspect. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

The post said authorities are looking to speak with the woman. Those with information on her identity are encouraged to call Detective Beau Douglas at 608-757-7928.

