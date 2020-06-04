Rock County detective arrests man accused of several burglaries, thefts throughout southern Wisconsin

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Rock County Sheriff's Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. — An investigation between local agencies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man accused of taking part in a string of burglaries throughout southern Wisconsin.

According to the news release, deputies from Rock and Green counties as well as Town of Beloit police developed a suspect in a number of thefts and other crimes across the area.

After concluding that there was probable cause, officials said a detective with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy J. Gordee. He was later taken to Green County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of burglary, three counts of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Gordee’s initial court appearance in Rock County Circuit Court is scheduled for July 14 at 10 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.