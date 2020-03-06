Rock County deputy has phone call with suspected scammer claiming to be Rock County detective

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County deputy talked to a suspected scammer on the phone who was claiming to be a Rock County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to the news release.

Deputies said a caller reported they received a voicemail from someone who identified themselves as a detective with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said the message was muffled and hard to understand, but the number had a 608 area code. The person’s voicemail also said to return their phone call.

Officials said an actual Rock County deputy tried to call the suspected detective and was met with an automated phone tree that claimed to be the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy chose one of the options and was redirected to an “Officer Scott.”

The release said the person on the other line was difficult to hear and had a “very heavy accent.” The deputy tried speaking with the “detective” but they hung up.

The original phone number has been disconnected as of Thursday. The release said the number was an internet phone line not from the area.

Deputies said anyone who receives a suspicious phone call similar to the one mentioned in the release is encouraged to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.

Those who need to verify the person calling you is an actual employee of the sheriff’s department can call the same number for non-emergency calls to have their identity verified.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments