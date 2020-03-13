Rock County deputies searching for missing Beloit man

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

BELOIT, Wis. — Rock County deputies are searching for a Beloit man who went missing Thursday.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Holgar “Fred” Nielsen, 77, was last seen leaving his home on 12039 West State Highway 81 at about noon.

The release said Nielsen went to go to Dick’s Repair in Brodhead to repair a chainsaw but never showed up to the store.

He has been described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with blue eyes and short brown-gray hair. He also has facial hair, glasses and a mole on his right ear.

Officials were unable to provide a photo of Nielsen.

He drives a blue 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate 34923D that is registered to his wife Susan.

Nielsen has early dementia but has not been diagnosed with it, and officials said he has never gone missing before.

