Rock County deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians on rural highway

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TURTLE, Wis. — Deputies are searching for the vehicle involved in a Rock County hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.

According to the news release, officials responded to a crash that happened in front of 5853 East County Highway X in the town of Turtle just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said two people were crossing the highway and were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and kept going eastbound, the release said.

Deputies said the pedestrians suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle has been described as a dark-colored, possibly maroon or burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck sustained damage around the passenger side headlight area and possibly had damage on the passenger side mirror.

Those with information on the incident or vehicle are encouraged to call the Rock County Communications nonemergency number at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.