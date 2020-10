Rock County Court sets trial dates for man connected to 2018 double shooting

The Rock County Court set trial dates today for four cases involving Deangelo Thomas. Currently being held in Rock County jail on several charges, he’s connected to a double shooting in August of 2018.

