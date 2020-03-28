Rock County Clerk announces reissuance of ballots in City of Beloit Wards 5, 6 and 7

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Absentee ballots for City of Beloit Wards 5, 6 and 7 located in the City of Beloit will be reissued to voters due to a proofing error.

According to a news release, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson announced Friday afternoon, that a proofing error inadvertently left candidate Jacob Taylor for County Supervisory District 16 of the ballot.

The Rock County Clerk indicated that that new ballots would be printed and sent to all individuals who had previously requested an absentee ballot along with a letter of explanation and further instructions.

Under state law, voters who return this second ballot will have its votes recorded, while the first ballot they submitted will be spoiled and not recorded. Voters who do not return this second ballot will still have their first ballot counted.

The news release stated that the records indicated approximately 200 absentee ballots have been issued in City of Beloit Ward 5, 6 and 7.

Voters who will be voting at the polls on April 7 will be presented with the corrected ballot.

