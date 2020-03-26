Rock County authorities respond to officer-involved shooting in Janesville

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County authorities are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting in Janesville on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the initial call came in at 2:45 p.m. for a traffic incident on Interstate 39/90 and Humes Road.

The Janesville Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol have responded to the scene.

The area is blocked off at this time, and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

