Rock County approves $1 million in small business loans

JANESVILLE, Wis. – On Thursday, Rock County board members approved a program for $1 million in loans for small businesses.

The loans, which will be given in amounts up to $20,000 to private, for-profit companies that are in good standing, come as immediate relief.

“A million dollars in Rock County is going to go probably a lot further than a lot of those other stimulus packages,” said Fred Gray, owner of Gray Brewing Company in Janesviile.

Gray says while business was up in the first two months of 2020, the family owned business hopes to make 15% of what it normally would in April.

“I knew there would be a hiccup, to the fact that they would slow things down,” he said. “It’s completely changed our business.”

The loans will give priority to businesses impacting the hospitality industry, according to a release. The program will run until the funds have been depleted.

