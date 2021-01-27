Rock County announces temporary warming shelter

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A temporary overnight shelter site has been activated in Rock County through Friday morning.

The Rock County Emergency Operations Center made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

Other shelter sites around the county include the Beloit, Clinton and Edgerton public libraries.

Those who need access to the warming shelter specifically can call 608-757-5025.

For a full list of the county’s public warming locations and overnight shelter sites as well as their hours of availability, click here.

