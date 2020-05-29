Rock County 4-H fair canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The 2020 Rock County 4-H fair is the latest to be canceled in the wake of COVID-19.

Board president Ryan George announced the cancellation Friday afternoon, citing community health concerns and the fact that the Rock County Fairgrounds are serving as a COVID-19 Isolation Center.

“The safety of Rock County 4-H Fair visitors and the surrounding community is our highest priority,” George said in a statement. The board had planned for a smaller version of the fair, to try to accommodate for COVID-19, but re-evaluated after learning about the COVID-19 Isolation Center plan.

“Our plans for a scaled-down fair were approved by the Rock County Health Department, but are not possible given new information about the COVID-19 Isolation Center footprint, which extends beyond Craig Center to a majority of the fairgrounds.”

In a letter to exhibitors, the board says they’ve scheduled the 2021 Rock County 4-H Fair for July 27-Aug. 1.

