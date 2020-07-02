Rock Co. to stay in phase 2 of reopening plan due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County will remain in phase 3 of its reopening plan because multiple benchmarks that are needed to move forward have not been met.

Officials with the Rock County Public Health Department said they aer seeing an increasing number of young people contracting COVD-19. According to a news release, of the 223 new cases confirmed in June, 60% of patients were under the age of 40 and 25% of patients were between ages 20 and 29.

“You need to protect yourself from COVID-19 and remember that no one is safe from this virus,” health officials said in a news release. “If you are a young adult, you may not become severely ill if infected, but you can pass it to others who may become very sick.”

Health officials are urging residents to wear cloth face masks when around people they do not live with, especially when social distancing is difficult.

For the latest COVID-19 updates from the Rock County Health Department, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments