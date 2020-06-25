Rock Co. teen leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes into corn field

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy is in the Rock County Youth Services Center Thursday morning after leading police on a chase before crashing into a corn field.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says the chase started just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when the teen failed to stop at a stop sign, then sped away after a Deputy tried to make the traffic stop.

Deputies say the teen sped down W Highway 11 Bypass, driving in the opposite lane of traffic and failing to stop at another stop sign at County Highway WC before driving about 100 yards into the corn field, flipping over at least twice.

The teen tried to run away but was found in a nearby tree line. He was taken to Mercy Hospital’s emergency room, where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries before being arrested.

He is facing a felony charge of fleeing officers and multiple traffic tickets. He’s currently in the Rock County Youth Services Center until he can make a court appearance.

