Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new squad car design
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s squad cars are getting a new look.
The sheriff’s office unveiled the new design Monday afternoon. Eight staff members worked as part of a design committee to create the look.
Only new vehicles will get the design, while older vehicles will sport the former logos until they are rotated out of service, a process expected to take several years.
The sheriff’s office said it had been using its former graphics for 14 years.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.