Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new squad car design

by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s squad cars are getting a new look.

The sheriff’s office unveiled the new design Monday afternoon. Eight staff members worked as part of a design committee to create the look.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new squad car design on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new squad car design on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

The former logo of the Rock County Sheriff's Office on a squad car. WISC-TV/Channel3000





Only new vehicles will get the design, while older vehicles will sport the former logos until they are rotated out of service, a process expected to take several years.

The sheriff’s office said it had been using its former graphics for 14 years.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.