Rock Co. Sheriff Troy Knudson to retire, will not seek re-election

by Logan Reigstad

Troy Knudson

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson will not see re-election, he announced Friday.

In a news release, the incumbent Democratic sheriff said he plans to retire and that by making his decision early, he hopes county residents have time to “thoroughly evaluate” other candidates.

Knudson, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for 33 years, was elected sheriff in 2018, defeating Republican candidate Jude Maurer.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to have been able to work at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for the past thirty-three years. This has been a wonderful and meaningful career that I have truly enjoyed,” he said. “The opportunity to serve as Sheriff since 2019 was certainly a highlight of that career and I cannot fully express the humble and profound appreciation that I have for the citizens of Rock County who elected me to that position.”

Hours after Knudson made his announcement, Curtis Fell announced he will seek the Democratic nomination for the seat. In a news release, Fell touted his leadership experience and nearly three decades of work with the sheriff’s office, saying he would focus on increased community involvement and transparency.

Fell’s father formerly served as the chief of the Beloit Police Department.

