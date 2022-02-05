Rock Co. officials searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 23

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Rock County Sheriff's Office.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Rock County are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Katie Hatlevig was last seen on Dec. 23. and has not been in contact with her family since. She is five-foot-five, weighs 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 608-757-2244 or the Tip Line at 608-757-7911.

