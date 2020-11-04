Rock Co. medical examiner identifies victim of fatal farming accident

Logan Rude

MILTON, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal rollover tractor accident that happened on Halloween.

Officials have identified the victim of the accident as 69-year-old David R. Houfe.

Preliminary examination results revealed that Houfe died from injuries he suffered in the accident.

Houfe’s death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. Additional testing is underway.

