Rock Co. Medical Examiner identifies victim in Town of Beloit shooting

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner identified the victim who was killed in a Town of Beloit shooting last Thursday.

Byron Broomfield Jr., 17, of Rockford, Ill., was one of six people who were shot during a dispute in the 1900 block of S. Porter Avenue.

RELATED: 1 killed, 5 others injured in Town of Beloit shooting prompted by dispute, police say

Rock Co. officials said all of those involved in the incident were from the greater Beloit area, ranging in age from 17 to 23 years old.

One person was taken into custody last week on unrelated charges.

Officials said charges related to Thursday’s shooting may come after an investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.