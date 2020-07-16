Rock Co. makes masks mandatory in all county-run facilities

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County health officials are making face masks mandatory in all county-run facilities starting Monday.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said in a news release that the decision was made due to recent trends in Rock County that show an increase in the percent of COVID-19 cases that come back positive.

“The recommendations of the Public Health Department and feedback from the Reopen Rock Task Force are that businesses and employers should require face coverings for both staff and customers,” Smith said in the release. “In order to safeguard our staff and the clients we serve, Rock county’s actions demonstrate a standard of practice now evident in nearly all organizations.”

Some of the buildings covered by the new mandate include the Rock County Courthouse, Job Center and Sheriff’s Office, among others.

Any visitors to county-run facilities who are not wearing masks will be provided with a disposable mask before being allowed to enter. Anyone who chooses not to comply will be given alternative options for receiving county services, the release said.

