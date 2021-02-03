Rock Co. law enforcement arrest Beloit man on multiple drug charges

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges Friday after executing a search warrant at a Beloit residence.

According to a news release, deputies with the RCSO’s Special Investigations Unit executed the warrant with the help of Beloit police.

While searching the Garfield Avenue residence, authorities found 53 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of crack cocaine, nearly $29,000 and a Draco rifle, according to an incident report.

Police arrested 62-year-old John L. Griffin on charges of possession with intent to sell cocaine base within 1000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell THC within 1000 feet of a park, possession of cocaine base, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Griffin was booked into the Rock County Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

