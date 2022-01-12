Rock Co. house a total loss after fire that killed 2 dogs

by Logan Reigstad

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. — Two dogs died in a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Porter Tuesday afternoon, Edgerton’s fire chief said.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a two-story home in the 7800 block of Caledonia Road. Edgerton Fire Protection District Chief Randall Pickering said the call came in from a nearby business.

The home’s residents were not there at the time the fire broke out, but two dogs inside at the time did not make it out. The home is a total loss, Pickering said.

Edgerton requested a box alarm due to cold temperatures and the need for extra crews and tenders due to the need for water, he said.

Firefighters spent roughly seven hours at the scene, though someone will remain on fire watch overnight.

Pickering did not say what may have caused the blaze.

