Rock Co. hospitals tighten visitor restrictions amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Several Rock County hospitals and clinics are adjusting their visitor guidelines due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, Mercyhealth Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Dean Medical Group Janesville East have all enacted more restrictive guidelines to protect patients, health care workers and the community.

The following restrictions will be put in place at Beloit Health System:

Pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.

Pregnant women, women in labor or women who have recently delivered will be allowed one visitor.

End of life patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Patients undergoing procedures or surgery will be allowed one visitor.

Visitors accompanying cognitively disabled or impaired patients must wait in their vehicle unless they’re needed as an escort.

The following changes will be enacted at Edgerton Hospital:

All visitors must wear face masks.

Visitors must be screened for symptoms at the main entrance.

Patients with COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days will not be allowed to visit.

Patients are only allowed one visitor for the duration of their stay. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life patients.

Visitors must be 16 years or older to visit inpatients.

Minors can accompany a parent or guardian to an appointment if absolutely necessary.

The following restrictions will be put in place at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center on Monday:

Pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors upon approval.

Women in labor will be allowed one visitor upon approval.

Adult patients undergoing surgery or a procedure will be allowed one visitor upon approval.

End-of-life patients and those who need help with medical decision-making will be allowed a visitor upon approval.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

Approved visitors must screen negative for fever and not have any flu-like or respiratory symptoms.

All visitors will be required to get a temperature check upon arrival.

Social distancing and face masks will be required.

The following changes will be enacted at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday:

Patients receiving care in the emergency department and family birth suites will only be allowed one visitor.

Patients undergoing a procedure will be allowed one visitor.

Pediatric patients will be allowed two support visitors.

VPatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for a coronavirus infection will not be allowed visitors.

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life patients.

The following restrictions will be enacted at Dean Medical Group Janesville East:

Visitors must wear masks and socially distance.

Visitors must complete a health screening before being approved to visit.

Patients with cognitive, physical or emotional disabilities will be allowed more than one visitor if the patients’ needs call for it.

Pediatric patients up to two weeks old will be allowed two support persons.

More information about how to stop the spread of COVID-19 is available on the Rock County Health Department’s website. Potential hospital visitors are also encouraged to call the hospital to get the most up-t0-date information regarding patient visits.

