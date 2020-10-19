Rock Co. Historical Society offers guided cemetery tours

Site staff by Site staff

Cemetery tours are for more than just Halloween; they’re fascinating places of folklore and history. This month, the Rock County Historical Society is offering two different guided tours that focus on trailblazing women and cemetery folklore as part of its Chill at Oak Hill Cemetery Tours Program.

Timothy Maahs, executive director of the Rock County Historical Society, joins Live at Four to share more information about the tours.

