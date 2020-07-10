Rock Co. health officials urge residents to wear face masks

Image by TinaHader from Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Rock County Public Health Department are urging residents to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the past week, Rock County health officials have seen a 60% increase in the number of new cases compared to week prior. Health officials said it’s up to the public to protect themselves and others by wearing masks.

“The primary transmission is through respiratory droplets, and transmission typically occurs in the first seven days after infection, even when people are asymptomatic. So that means that if you’re infectious, you probably won’t know it. Therefore, we should all assume that we are potentially infectious to people around us,” one health officials said. “Cloth face coverings create a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”

Health officials said they also recommend that businesses and employers require the use of face masks by all employees and customers.

While masks are highly recommended, health officials said it’s important for the public to continue adhering to public health recommendations like social distancing.

As of Friday, Dane County was the only county in Wisconsin to make mask wearing mandatory. The order goes into effect on Monday.

