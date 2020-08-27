Rock Co. health officials share new guidance on when students should stay home from school amid COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

file photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Public Health Department announced updates to its back-to-school guidance on Thursday.

The update mainly focuses on what symptoms would require students to stay home from school. According to a news release, any students with a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or loss of taste and or smell should stay home from school.

Any students with a combination of at least two of the following symptoms should also stay home: fever, chills, nauseau, vomiting, congestion, runny nose, body or muscle aches, sore throat, fatigue, diarrhea and headaches.

Health officials said the list of symptoms is in regards to COVID-19. Students may need to stay home for other communicable disease concerns.

More information about Rock County’s response to the coronavirus is available here.

