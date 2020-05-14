Rock Co. health officials issue countywide safer at home order

The Rock County Public Health Department issued a local safer at home order for the county after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order.

In a release, the organization said the most effective way to control COVID-19 is for collaboration between state officials and the Legislature. “That has not occurred, and therefore it is reasonable and necessary to take local actions,” the statement said.

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said they could “open back up” under the Badger Bounce Back plan’s criteria. If that doesn’t happen, the order will last until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Dane County implemented a similar order on Wednesday.

Rock County currently has 380 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

