Rock Co. DA: Not enough evidence to charge man in woman’s death in Beloit

Police: Case is domestic-related

by Logan Reigstad

File photo

BELOIT, Wis. — A 34-year-old Rock County man has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond after the district attorney’s office said it does not yet have enough evidence to charge him in connection with a woman’s death in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department said it is investigating the case as a homicide, but in a news release Monday, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said “investigative reports thus far indicate that there are conflicting versions of the incident and further forensic examination of evidence is necessary.”

Currently, there isn’t enough evidence to warrant charges, the release said. As part of the man’s release, he is not allowed to leave Wisconsin, possess weapons or have contact with the woman’s family.

“Once the investigation has been completed, the Rock County District Attorney will determine what, if any, charges will be filed in this matter based upon the evidence provided from the investigation,” the release said.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1400 block of Madison Road on Wednesday and found a 31-year-old woman shot. She later died at a hospital.

Police Chief Andre Sayles previously said the situation was domestic in nature and that detectives were still trying to figure out a motive.

