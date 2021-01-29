Rock Co. board decides nursing home employees still required to get vaccine, with exceptions

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Employees at a county-run nursing home in Rock County will still be required to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs, but there are now some exceptions.

In an hours-long meeting Thursday night, the Rock County Board debated the nursing home’s mandate, which requires all employees at Rock Haven Nursing Home to take the vaccine or face a layoff.

The board decided people who qualify under the Americans with Disabilities, Civil Rights, or Pregnancy Discrimination Acts will be exempt from the vaccine requirement.

Since the mandate first went into effect last month, News 3 Now has learned nearly a dozen employees have quit, been fired or retired from working at the nursing home.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.