Rock Co. authorities identify teen killed in rollover crash

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the teen killed in a fatal rollover crash last week.

The victim has been identified as Paige L. Wilson. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. According to the medical examiner, she died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Deputies responded to the crash on County Road K and South Fossum Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. An initial investigation revealed two teens were in the vehicle when the driver failed to navigate a turn, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and roll multiple times. Wilson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected during the crash.

In a Facebook post, the Parkview School District said Wilson was an “important member” of the district’s community.

“Together we will cope with our sadness by remembering the amazing presence Paige brought to those around her,” the post reads.

Wilson’s death is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

