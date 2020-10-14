Robotic cart manufacturer wins WMC’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

Lane Kimble by Lane Kimble

MADISON, Wis. — A southeastern Wisconsin manufacturer earned the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

Mequon-based Mul Technologies won the award, which the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation has presented for the last five years.

There were initially 150 nominees before voters narrowed the field to a “final four.”

Mul makes an autonomous robotic cart.

“We wanted to automate the mundane task of repeatedly moving items from point to point in a warehouse or manufacturing facility, wanted an interface that was intuitive to use,” Mul founder and CEO Dan Armbrust said during his pre-taped acceptance speech.

“Not requiring infrastructure or Wi-Fi means most businesses can get this up and working within 10 minutes from the time they get it.”

The four finalists included Stoughton-based C.C. Moo adaptive clothing, which makes hand-sewn clothes for infants and children designed to minimize the hassle of feeding tubes.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.