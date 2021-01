Roberta Lee Banker

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Roberta L. Banker, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roberta’s name to the Dane County Humane Society.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.