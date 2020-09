Roberta E. Gjavenis

Site staff by Site staff

Roberta E. Gjavenis, 87, of South Wayne, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI.

There will be no services. A private family burial will be helad at a later date.

The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is assisting the family.