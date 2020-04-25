Robert W. Russell

MADISON, Wis. — Robert W. Russell, age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Meriter Hospital after a long illness.

He was born and raised in Hempstead, N.Y.

Robert attended the Manhattan School of Music, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in composition. Bob wrote operas, song cycles, piano pieces, and chamber and orchestral works, several of which have been published. His music has been performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York, as well as throughout the United States, Europe, and the Far East. Bob was on the faculty of the City University of New York and was with New York Public Radio (WNYC) before joining Wisconsin Public Radio as host and producer in 1977. His programs included “Morning Concert,” “Tonight at 8,” and “Sunday Afternoon Live from the Elvehjem.” He worked at WPR until his retirement in 1995. Bob’s vast knowledge and inimitable style made him a favorite among classical music listeners in Wisconsin.

At the age of 40, Bob had what he described as a profound spiritual awakening. He examined the spiritual with the same keen intensity he devoted to his other interests. He read extensively, searching not for knowledge or answers to questions, but looking for others who saw things as he did. He wrote three books about spiritual life. A favorite piece that inspired Bob musically and spiritually was Bach’s Mass in B minor.

In addition to Bob’s extraordinary intellect, he possessed enormous wit and was a terrific joke and storyteller. He was a person of immense integrity. He loved animals, the sea, being out in nature, old movies, and literature. He lived much of his early life in or near poverty and became dedicated to social justice.

Bob is survived by his brother, Charles Russell; and many nieces and nephews, including Lark Clark, to whom he was particularly close. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Barbara Boehm. She was so happy to share part of Bob’s journey through life and will deeply miss him.

