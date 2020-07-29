Robert W. Getman

Robert W. Getman age 95, of Monticello, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born on July 15, 1925 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of Ralph W. and Leone M. (Foss) Getman. He graduated from high school in Stevens Point and attended Wausau Vocational School for residential design. Bob then served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July, 1943 until his honorable discharge in April, 1946. He served as an aircraft radioman in Jacksonville, Fl, several islands in the South Pacific, and spent six months in China following World War II.

Bob married Barbara Aldrich on August 2, 1952 in Amherst, WI. The couple moved to Monticello in 1962 where John worked as an architectural designer for John Steinmann and later John Bruni. Following his retirement, Bob continued to design residential homes and small structures for the Village of Monticello. He was an active member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ serving on consistory for 12 years (two years as president), Cub Scout master, and was a member of the Marshall Bluff Bowhunters archery club.

He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Barb Getman of Monticello; two sons, Curtis (Beth) Getman of Savannah, GA, David (Kathy) Getman of Tucson, AZ; two grandsons, Andrew and Chase Getman; step-grandson, Bryan Lamar; sister-in-law, Charlene Aldrich of Janesville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eleanor Stevens; mother and father-in-law; and three brothers-in-law, Jack Aldrich, Robert Aldrich, and C.E. Stevens.

Graveside services are pending for a later date in Highland Cemetery, Monticello.

For those who prefer, memorials can be sent to Barb Getman, 703 Washington Street, Monticello, WI 53570.

