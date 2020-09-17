Robert W. “Bob” Schumann

MADISON/MCFARLAND – Robert W. Schumann, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1929, in Baraboo, the son of Alfred and Alice (Werner) Schumann.

Robert received his Bachelor Degree from Marquette University, then completed his Masters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Robert married Josephine Jackson on Nov. 1, 1952, in Martin, Tenn. He was a food chemist and worked for Ambrosia, J. Hungerford Smith and World’s Finest Chocolate, retiring from World’s Finest Chocolate in 1994. He received an award from the Chocolate Manufacturers Association for 25 years of dedication to the chocolate industry. While living in Freeport, Ill., Bob became very active with the Masonic Lodge and Zor Shriners and enjoyed driving midget cars in many parades.

Robert was a wonderful woodcrafter in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family. He and Josephine were world travelers and truly enjoyed each other’s company and every new adventure. A piece of Bob died when he lost Josephine, the love of his life.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Keith) Schlesinger; two sons, Robert (Sarah) Schumann and John Schumann; grandchildren, Cooper Schumann, Moriah (William) Robison, Laura Schlesinger and Kelli Schlesinger; great-grandson, Liam; and sister, Dorothy Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; parents; and sister, Sandy Setum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Robert’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

