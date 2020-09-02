Robert Underhill

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Robert Colburn Underhill, age 100, died on August 31, 2020.

He was born in 1920, in Maxwell, Iowa, the son of Frederick and Mary Underhill. After serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII, Bob owned a real estate business in Beloit. He later moved to Madison and worked in the insurance industry.

Bob enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada and piloting his Luscombe 8A airplane. He will be remembered for his generosity and sense of humor. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Arthur, sister Gertrude, his second wife Virginia, and twin daughters, Marcia and Marie.

He is survived by three nephews and two nieces. Bob also leaves his special next-door neighbors and a close former neighbor/personal shopper who made made it possible for him to remain in his home. He will be buried near his grandparents in rural Lafayette county, not far from the land that his family settled in the Territory of Wisconsin in the 183os.